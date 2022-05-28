Advertisement

Man dies after car overturned, hit embankment in Oconee County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash near the Georgia State line, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Long Creek Highway near the South Carolina/Georgia state line.

The coroner said it happened at about 4:45 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:40 p.m.

Troopers say the driver was traveling east on Long Creek Highway when they traveled off the road to the right, hit an embankment and overturned.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Alexander Gardner of Clayton, Ga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

