One dead three injured following Saturday morning crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on SC 11.

According to troopers, the victim was trying to enter SC-11 when their vehicle was hit by an oncoming driver. Sadly, the victim passed away at the scene. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 79-year-old Chadwick Metcalf Jr. from Toccoa, Georgia.

The driver and two passengers from the other car were transported to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

