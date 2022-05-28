Sunshine and warm for rest of holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, we’re looking at quiet conditions under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be comfortable with lows near 60 in the Upstate, with cooler mid 50s in the mountains.

For Sunday, the nice holiday weekend weather continues with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures a few degrees warmer, with mid to upper 80s in the Upstate, with low 80s in the mountains. Sunday night will be mainly clear and pleasantly cool with lows in the mid 60s for the Upstate, with upper 50s in the mountains.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the weather will cooperate for remembrances and outdoor activities. Expect another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a tad warmer, in the upper 80s for the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. Monday night it remains dry with lows in the mid 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.

We’ll see a stretch of 90s beginning Tuesday and lasting into the end of the week. Readings in the mountains will be in the 80s. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s.

Rain and storm chance only slightly increase into the end of the week, especially into the mountains, with temperatures remaining in the 80s and 90s. Lows will be in the 60s.

