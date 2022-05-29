Advertisement

Coroner’s Office responding to crash in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’re responding to a crash near Travelers Rest.

The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the intersection of Old White Horse Road and McElhaney Road.

According to the Coroner’s Office, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

