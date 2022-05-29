Advertisement

Crews respond after two cars crash into Upstate fire station

Cars crash into fire station
Cars crash into fire station(Trinity Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Trinity Fire Department said crews are investigating after two cars crashed into the Enoree fire station.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that two vehicles had crashed into the station. They added that two people were unresponsive following the crash. However, their condition is currently unknown.

We have a crew on the way to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
Shooting generic
Officers investigating deadly shooting in Asheville
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
handcuffs jail
NC man sentenced after officials find over 3000 pieces of child pornography