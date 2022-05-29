Officers investigating deadly shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street at 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in critical condition. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

According to officers, they haven’t identified any suspects, but their criminal investigation team and forensic technicians are currently investigating the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. People can also contact the Asheville Police Department by calling 828-252-1110.

