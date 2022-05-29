Sunny skies stick around our area for Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- Overnight we will have mostly clear and mild conditions. Lows will range from the middle 60s in the Upstate to near 60 in the mountains.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the weather will cooperate for remembrances and outdoor activities. Expect another very warm day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures about 5-8 degrees above average. There is a slight chance for a few isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms, otherwise conditions will remain dry. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the Upstate to the low to mid 80s in the mountains. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.

The warm-up continues through Thursday with highs in the 90s beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Friday in the Upstate. Highs in the mountains will be in the 80s. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s. Each afternoon there will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thundershower in the higher elevations, but most of us will be dry through the middle of the week.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase beginning on Thursday afternoon and lasting into Friday as a cool front approaches and then moves through the area. Behind the front, lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will be around for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the middle 80s in the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.