Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Greenville County

John Dechamps
John Dechamps(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for John Dechamps, a missing 17-year-old last seen on Monday.

Deputies said Dechamps was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 5:30 p.m. They added that he was walking towards I-85. According to deputies, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, rainbow-colored shoes and a gray or black shirt.

Deputies described Dechamps as 5 feet nine inches tall and around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark brown hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding Dechamps is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safely burning flags
Flag retirement ceremony held in Greenville
Six Mile honors four veterans.
Six Mile honors fallen veterans with vigil and ceremony
Family remembers fallen loved ones
Family remembers fallen loved ones on Memorial day
Departments respond to drowning
Multiple departments respond to possible drowning at Upstate park