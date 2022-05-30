Dog Tag Found in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greg Butler made an interesting discovery in his front yard, a military dog tag.

Butler lives off Belton Highway. He tells FOX Carolina, that while he was raking mulch, he came across what he initially thought was a coin or scrap of metal. Not thinking much of it, he put it in his pocket and continued working.

He said later that night, he took a closer look, realizing he’d found something special.

“I saw that it had some writing on it and I thought that it was from somebody’s dog collar or whatever and then I read it a little closer and I noticed it was an old dog tag from someone in the service,” he said.

In looking for answers he believes that the tag may be from WWII.

Butler also made a post on his Facebook page.

FOX Carolina reached out to Senator Lindsey Graham’s office about returning found tags. They said tags are property of the government and should be returned immediately.

Senator Graham is helping with the return of the tag.

For more information on what to do if you find military tags, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.