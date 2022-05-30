Advertisement

Flag retirement ceremony held in Greenville

Safely burning flags
Safely burning flags(Jarvis Robertson)
By Jarvis Robertson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a moment filled with emotions, honor and respect. Veterans and community members gathered for to retire flags that have been battered and torn.

It’s done by burning the flag and properly burying the ashes.

On this day, we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. Through the years, many men and women have died fighting for these United States of America.

“And it’s a somber day, it’s a serious day,” said Dough Greenlaw, National Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart. “I couldn’t figure a better day to celebrate, by celebrating the flag in honor of those who never made it home.”

Dozens gathered for the sacred ceremony, standing in solidarity. Among them was James Neeley, a Vietnam veteran.

He says the pain and trauma experienced at such a young age is haunting to this day. Something he tries not to think about.

“A lot of death, destruction, things of that nature,” Neeley said. “It makes it very hard to say what it is like.”

