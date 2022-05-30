Historic Upstate HS class comes together for first time in 50 years

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a special weekend for the class of 1972 at Greenwood High School.

“It’s very commendable for our class, the Greenwood High School class of 1972, to once again get as many people as we did to join the reunion this weekend,” said Mary Harrison-Wideman.

“This is the most phenomenal event I’ve ever been to,” added Tonya Boles.

For their 50th year reunion, the group got together in full for the first time since their high school days.

“We finally had a united reunion. Everybody that was in the class of 1972 that wanted to participate, it does not matter what nationality they were they came together,” explained Caroline Chiles.

It’s been more than a half-century since this group walked into Greenwood High School, the first class to graduate under mandatory racial integration in the district.

“We were all terrified. Because you’re thrown in, first of all you’re going from 9th grade to 10th grade and then to go into a situation that nobody had a clue what to do or how it was going to turn out,” recalled Dr. AudreyAnn Moses.

It wasn’t an easy time in school classmates say, overcoming moments of racial unrest and tension.

Since graduation there have always been separate class reunions, until now.

“Some of us, we ain’t seen each other in 50 years and some of them still the same. But you know we’re always changing features and looks and size and whatever but some of them are still the same like they never aged,” said James Wideman.

A weekend full of memories and making up for lost time.

“You put God first and everything else will fall in place. He’s not going to come when you want him, but he’s always on time,” said Edmond Wright.

Both the South Carolina General Assembly and the city of Greenwood honored the class of ‘72 this year.

Those at the reunion hope others can learn from all they’ve been through.

“Don’t waste time. Time is precious, don’t waste it,” said Dr. Moses.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.