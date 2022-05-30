Mild weather overnight before high temperatures return on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Overnight we will have another partly cloudy and mild night. An isolated passing shower is possible mainly in the western sections of the Upstate and mountains.

Lows will range from the middle 60s in the Upstate to near 60 in the mountains. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but once again there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most of us will remain dry. High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.

The warm-up continues through Thursday with highs climbing into the 90s in the upstate and into the upper 80s in Western NC. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase beginning on Thursday afternoon and lasting into Friday as a cool front approaches and then moves through the area.

Behind the front, lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will be around for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the middle 80s in the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.