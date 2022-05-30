Oconee County Emergency Services helping local veterans with Memorial Day 5K

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Services is honoring the men and women who lost their lives while servicing in the United State military with the first annual Oconee County Memorial Day 5K.

The run will be held at Memorial Field, located at 207 North College Street in Walhalla, and will start at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers say all proceeds will be donated to the Oconee County Veteran’s Council, which is comprised of twelve organizations within the County. These organizations help Veterans and their families with career placement, pay and benefits, veteran homelessness, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), substance abuse, healthcare, and more.

Registration is $20, and includes a t-shirt while supplies last. Veterans may register at a discounted rate of $10.00. On-site registration will also be available.

MORE NEWS: Upstate activist pushes for identification kits to keep kids safe

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.