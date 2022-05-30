Advertisement

Officers responding to possible drowning at Upstate park

Scene in Ware Shoals
Scene in Ware Shoals(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department confirmed that officers are responding to a possible drowning at Irving Pitts Memorial Park in Ware Shoals.

Officers said they responded to the scene at around 2:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim was in a part of the water that was 8 feet deep and could not swim.

According to officers, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, the Ware Shoals Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Abbeville Couty Sheriff’s Office dive team also responded.

Currently, the status of the victim is unknown, but we will update this story as we learn more.

