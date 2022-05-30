One person injured following shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday night.

Deputies said they responded to the area near 700 Simpson Road at around 7:45 p.m. on May 29, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, his condition is unknown.

Detectives and Forensic Personnel responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

