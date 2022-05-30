Advertisement

One person injured following shooting in Anderson County

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday night.

Deputies said they responded to the area near 700 Simpson Road at around 7:45 p.m. on May 29, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, his condition is unknown.

Detectives and Forensic Personnel responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
Cars crash into fire station
Crews respond after two cars crash into Upstate fire station
Shooting generic
Suspect charged following deadly shooting in Asheville
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter