Six Mile honors fallen veterans with vigil and ceremony

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six Mile is remembering the fallen this Memorial Day.

Semper Fi Barn, a veteran’s retreat, started hanging dog tags in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This vigil started the Saturday before Memorial Day and ended at dusk on Memorial Day.

With some help, Tom Von Kaenel hung them, 10 at a time, at the top of each hour between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“I am humbled to be able to be with them in spirit,” Von Kaenel said.

By the end of the day, 104, South Carolina veterans adorned the barn.

“This is the most sacred day of the year for the military,” Von Kaenel said, “We would not have a Fourth of July. We wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving. We wouldn’t have any other day, as a country, without this Memorial Day where people made the supreme sacrifice.”

Each dog tag has the service member’s name, home, place and date of death, and age.

Marine veteran Jacquie Myers says, sometimes during war, dog tags are the only way a soldier can be identified when they’re injured, unconscious, killed, or in need of medical care.

“When I was a drill instructor, and we would give out the dog tags to the recruits, we told them that this is your life. This is your life. This is who you are now,” Myers said.

David Gaffney is an Army veteran who is grateful for his comrades who lost their lives fighting for this country. He says he lost quite a few of his friends from his battalion.

“This day is really rough for me, because I was deployed in Iraq in 2006, start of the surge. And I was injured in 2007,” Gaffney said, “And shortly after my injury is when we started getting the names of everyone that wasn’t coming home.”

Over at the Six Mile Town Hall, four veterans were recognized. Paul Shotsberger had the honor of making remarks.

“Small or large, it doesn’t matter, Shotsberger said, “Whether it’s in a cemetery, whether it’s out in front of town hall; it’s just important to be seen, to be remembered.”

One of his speech topics was based on John 15:13. “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

For Von Kaenel, this recognition comes from the heart, igniting grief and deep healing.

“The worst thing in the world is not to die, because we’re all going to die. The worst thing in the world is to be forgotten,” Von Kaenel said, “And they are not forgotten here at the Semper Fi Barn. They will be here... long after I depart from this earth.”

