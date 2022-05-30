Advertisement

USGS: Earthquake reported in NC on Memorial Day

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina on Memorial Day.

The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just after 2 a.m. 1.8 miles southwest of Catawba.

We’re told the earthquake had a depth of 0.

This is the third earthquake reported in this area within the month of May.

