USGS: Earthquake reported in NC on Memorial Day

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina on Memorial Day.

The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just after 2 a.m. 1.8 miles southwest of Catawba.

We’re told the earthquake had a depth of 0.

This is the third earthquake reported in this area within the month of May.

