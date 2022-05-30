Advertisement

Warm Memorial Day, Stray Shower Possible

By Bob Trihy
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For today, Memorial Day, the weather will cooperate for remembrances and outdoor activities. Expect another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a tad warmer, in the upper 80s for the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. We could see a stray shower, but most of us stay dry.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s, with near 60 in the mountains.

We’ll see a stretch of 90s beginning Tuesday and lasting into the end of the week. Readings in the mountains will be in the 80s. There could be a few showers, especially across the higher terrain. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s.

Rain and storm chance only slightly increase into the end of the week, especially into the mountains, with temperatures remaining in the 80s and 90s. Lows will be in the 60s.

Next weekend looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate, with low 80s in the mountains.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

