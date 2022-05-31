Asheville Police arrest man wanted on child sex crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police Department detectives with the Family Justice Center charged a man who had an open warrant for a sex crime involving a child.

Corey M. Castaneda, 28, of Hendersonville was arrested for indecent liberties with a minor around 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Police said Castaneda was released the following day on a $60,000 secured bond.

If you have information about sex crimes against juveniles, you are encouraged to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Man found dead inside car in Goodwill parking lot, police say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.