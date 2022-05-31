Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Joe Cunningham

Joe Cunningham is a Democrat running for Governor of South Carolina.

Cunningham previously served as U.S. House Representative for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District from 2019 to 2021. During his time in Congress, he served on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Committee on Natural Resources.

He voted for impeaching then-President Donald Trump. He also supported federal aid for states impacted by coronavirus and he was in favor of terminating construction on a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cuningham supports expanding Medicaid, upholding pro-choice legislation and decriminalizing marijuana.

