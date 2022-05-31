Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Mia McLeod

Mia McLeod is a Democrat running for Governor of South Carolina.

McLeod is a state senator for District 22 and previously served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 79.

She believes in expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and reforming the criminal justice system. She is pro-choice and introduced a bill known as “The Viagra Bill” that she says exposed the “the hypocrisy of the legislature’s war on women.”

McLeod is from Bennetsville, SC.

