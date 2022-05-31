Advertisement

Candidate for Governor (D-SC): William Williams

You Decide
You Decide(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William Williams is a Democrat running for Governor of South Carolina.

Williams goes by the nickname “Cowboy.” He is a veteran and former Postal Service employee.

He supports equal pay legislation, immigration reform and affordable Medicare for seniors. He also believes in protecting the Second Amendment.

Click here to read more about the campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Sen. Mia McLeod announces run for governor of SC
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Mia McLeod
You Decide
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Carlton Boyd
Joe Cunningham
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Joe Cunningham
You Decide
Candidate for Governor (R-SC): Harrison Musselwhite