Candidate for Governor (D-SC): William Williams
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Williams is a Democrat running for Governor of South Carolina.
Williams goes by the nickname “Cowboy.” He is a veteran and former Postal Service employee.
He supports equal pay legislation, immigration reform and affordable Medicare for seniors. He also believes in protecting the Second Amendment.
