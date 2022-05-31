Candidate for Governor (R-SC): Harrison Musselwhite

Harrison Musselwhite is a Republican running for Governor of South Carolina.

Musslewhite goes by the nickname “Trucker Bob.” He previously owned a furniture business in Simpsonville, SC.

Primary issues for Musselwhite’s campaign include calling for a forensic audit of elections in South Carolina, cutting taxes, upholding Constitutional carry and ending alledged corruption in the state government.

