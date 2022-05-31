Advertisement

Candidate for Governor (R-SC): Harrison Musselwhite

You Decide
You Decide(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrison Musselwhite is a Republican running for Governor of South Carolina.

Musslewhite goes by the nickname “Trucker Bob.” He previously owned a furniture business in Simpsonville, SC.

Primary issues for Musselwhite’s campaign include calling for a forensic audit of elections in South Carolina, cutting taxes, upholding Constitutional carry and ending alledged corruption in the state government.

Click here to read more about the campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

You Decide
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): William Williams
State Sen. Mia McLeod announces run for governor of SC
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Mia McLeod
You Decide
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Carlton Boyd
Joe Cunningham
Candidate for Governor (D-SC): Joe Cunningham