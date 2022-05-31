Candidate for Governor (R-SC): Henry McMaster

Henry McMaster is running for reelection for Governor of South Carolina.

McMaster has held the office since 2017. He previously served as the state’s Attorney General and later Lieutenant Governor. He succeded Nikki Haley when she was appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump’s administration.

McMaster is pro-life, signing South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act into law in 2021. He has staunchly opposed government mandates regarding masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster is married with two children.

