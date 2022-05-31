CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After back-to-back seasons missing the NCAA Tournament, Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee “will not return.”

Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced the change in leadership on Tuesday and that a nation-wide search for the next coach “will commence immediately.”

“Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional in their approach to Clemson Baseball, and we appreciate the manner in which they’ve represented Clemson University,” said Neff. “The expectations for Clemson Baseball are very high, and the team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student-athletes or our loyal fanbase.”

“Clemson Baseball is a proud program, and we, as a department, are committed to doing all we can to return our program to national prominence. We will work with our student-athletes to ensure that the transition process is successful.”

Lee led the Tigers for the previous seven seasons to a 242-136 (.640) record overall and 102-86 (.543) in league play. The team made trips to the NCAA Tournament from 2016-2019.

Assistant Coach Bradley LeCroy and Director of Operations Brad Owens will run the program while a search for the next coach takes place.

