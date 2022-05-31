Advertisement

Coroner responding to Goodwill parking lot in Greenville

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a scene on Augusta Street.

Officials are currently in the Goodwill parking lot at 3214-B Augusta Street investigating.

A witness passing by says they say officials looking inside a vehicle.

This is all the information we’ve been given at this time.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Man shot during altercation at apartment complex in Anderson dies, coroner says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

18-year-old pronounced dead following Spartanburg shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot at Spartanburg home on Memorial Day
18-year-old pronounced dead following Spartanburg shooting
18-year-old pronounced dead following Spartanburg shooting
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
‘Multiple people’ injured in downtown shooting
GCS graduation ceremonies at the Well whns
GCS graduation ceremonies at the Well