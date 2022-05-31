Coroner responding to Goodwill parking lot in Greenville
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a scene on Augusta Street.
Officials are currently in the Goodwill parking lot at 3214-B Augusta Street investigating.
A witness passing by says they say officials looking inside a vehicle.
This is all the information we’ve been given at this time.
FOX Carolina crews are en route to learn more.
