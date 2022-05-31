Mobile home destroyed by fire in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in Laurens County Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 102 Garth Road in Fountain Inn.

The mobile home received a good bit of damage.

Durbin Creek Fire Department, Youngs Community Fire Department, and Laurens County EMS also responded.

We do not know what caused the fire at this time.

Stay tuned for further information.

Scene of mobile home fire in Fountain Inn (WHNS)

