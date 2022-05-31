FBI, Homeland Security investigating source of threats sent to Upstate schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting Anderson School District One with multiple threats electronically sent to the school.

The district said a number of Upstate schools have received a threatening message via fax. Within the district, Wren High School, Concrete Primary, and Wren Middle School have received the message.

Deputies said over the last couple of weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has either assisted or helped with investigations of the threats.

“There is NO evidence to suggest that these threats are credible but we wanted you to be aware,” said a district official. “We suspect that a number of other schools will also receive the same message. The safety of our students and staff is paramount and we are monitoring this situation very closely.”

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security were called to investigate the source of the messages.

The Sheriff’s Office said the most recent threat that is being investigated was faxed on Saturday, May 28.

