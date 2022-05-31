Deputies looking for woman last seen at laundromat in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who went missing on May 15.

Celena J. Brock was last seen at the laundromat at 3300 Abbeville Highway, according to deputies. Officials said they don’t know what clothing she was wearing last.

We’re told Brock has a tattoo on the back of her neck and on her right calf that says “Karley” and “Cody” with a heart in between the two names.

Deputies said Brock has tiest to Honea Path and the southside of Anderson.

If you have seen or Brock or know where she may be, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4435 and reference case number 2022-07327.

