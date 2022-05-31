Multiple departments respond to explosion at Upstate plant

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Startex Fire Department said crews responded to an explosion at the StarChem plant in Wellford on Monday night.

Officials said the explosion happened in the boiler room.

Thankfully, officials said nobody was injured during the incident.

Officials did not release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as more details become avaliable.

