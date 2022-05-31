Early voting in South Carolina begins Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina begins regular early voting across the state for the first time ever Tuesday.

In-person absentee voting was replaced after Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law allowing anyone to cast a ballot without an excuse for the first two weeks before election day.

Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote as they would at their regular polling place on Election Day.

South Carolina’s primaries are June 14 and early voting is available every day except for Saturdays and Sundays.

Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 10.

Anyone who plans to vote early will need their ID or voter registration card to take part.

Absentee by mail

To vote absentee by mail, voters will need to request an absentee application by phone, mail, or in person at your county voter registration office.

Voters will complete, sign, and return the application to your county voter registration office by mail or in person.

The old application will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31. After May 31, only new applications meeting current requirements will be accepted. The deadline tot return a new application is June 3.

Voters will received their absentee ballot in the mail and must return the ballot to your county voter registration office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

