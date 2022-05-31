FBI warns about ‘sextortion’ scheme targeting teen boys

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI is warning parents and teenagers about an increase in “sextortion” crimes across the country that are targeting teen boys.

Agents said criminals are posing as girls and coercing teen boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos. Criminals then threaten to post the photos or videos online in order to extort money from the victim.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office has received 29 sextortion reports so far this year and 23 of those criminals demanded money from male victims.

The teens being targeted are usually 14 to 17 years old.

“The FBI will not tolerate online predators targeting our children,” said FBI Charlotte Speical Agent in Charge Robert Wells. “We will continue to work with our state and local partners to protect our children from sextortion crimes and hold these criminals accountable. This also highlights the importance of parents regularly engaging with their children regarding social media activity. Children must understand they cannot trust someone online who they’ve never met in person.”

The FBI shared the following tips for online safety:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion, click here to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

