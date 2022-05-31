Georgetown County coroner lists Brittanee Drexel’s death as ‘undetermined’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County coroner released new information in the death of a teenager who disappeared in Myrtle Beach more than a decade ago.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway certified Brittanee Drexel’s cause of death and manner of death to be undetermined.

Drexel was 17 years old when she disappeared on April 25, 2009, while on vacation in Myrtle Beach from New York. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced two weeks ago that Drexel’s remains had been found in the Harmony Township neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said information on where her remains were located were provided by Raymond Moody, who has been arrested and charged in Drexel’s death. He is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.

Raymond Moody (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the remains were determined to be those of Drexel’s after they were examined by a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odonatologist in Charleston County.

The arrest warrant for Moody showed that Drexel’s cause of death was by “means of manual strangulation,” but due to the condition of the remains, manual strangulation could not be confirmed, according to the coroner’s office.

