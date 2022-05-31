Greenville Co. deputies looking for teen who ran away Tuesday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a teen who ran away from home Tuesday morning.

Dakota Scott Watts, 16, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Hammett Street in Greenville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Dakota was last seen wearing jeans and a dark t-shirt with a black and blue backpack. He’s described as five foot seven and weighs 144 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Dakota Watts might be is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for woman last seen at laundromat in Anderson

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.