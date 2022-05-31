Greenville County graduations to create traffic delays downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school seniors are graduating across Greenville County Schools and their ceremonies will likely create traffic delays downtown.

Drivers should expect to see delays during rush hour this week as 14 Greenville County High Schools and Greenville Early college graduate their seniors at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is right off of I-385, and Furman University, off of Highway 25.

We’ve provided the list of graduations so you can be prepared:

Tuesday, May 31 8 a.m. - J.L. Mann High at Bon Secours 8 a.m. - Blue Ridge High at Furman 11:30 a.m. - Greer High at Bon Secours 11:30 a.m. - Carolina High at Furman 3 p.m. - Hillcrest High at Bon Secours 3 p.m. - Berea High at Furman

Wednesday, June 1 8 a.m. - Woodmont High at Bon Secours 8 a.m. - Travelers Rest High at Furman 11:30 a.m. - Riverside High at Bon Secours 11:30 a.m. - Southside High at Furman 3 p.m. - Mauldin High at Bon Secours

Thursday, June 2 8 a.m. - Eastside High at Bon Secours 11:30 a.m. - Greenville High at Bon Secours 3 p.m. - Wade Hampton High at Bon Secours 3 p.m. - Greenville Early College at Younts Center, Furman 6:30 p.m. - Lifelong Learning Graduation at Wade Hampton High



Traffic will likely be at its worst leading up to the ceremonies.

