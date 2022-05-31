Advertisement

Hot Temperatures Return, Low Rain Chances End of Week

By Bob Trihy
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The intense summer heat returns today with temperatures soaring into the 80s to near 90 for the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. There could be a few stray showers or storms, but most of us stay dry. For tonight we’re looking at mostly clear and pleasant temperatures in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be even hotter as temperatures rise into the low 90s across the Upstate with upper 80s in the mountains. Wednesday night looks dry with lows in the 60s once again.

By Thursday and Friday the chances for a few showers and storms increases, but nothing significant at this point. Expect highs in the low 90s Thursday, cooling a bit back into the upper 80s Friday across the Upstate. In the mountains 80s are expected for highs with the chance of rain a little higher.

At this point the weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s in the Upstate, lower 80s in the mountains.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

