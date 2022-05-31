How to prepare your A/C ahead of Summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The dog days of Summer are just ahead of us. So, we are reminding everyone to get your air conditioners checked sooner rather than later.

We kept seeing posts on social media about HVAC problems all over The Upstate. We could possibly reach the 90s this week. And there are steps you can take to prevent problems before they happen.

Jesse Staalman, of Hendersonville, says his A/C went out. So, he reached out to Facebook for recommendations.

“The wife and the baby—I mean, we’ve got fans and stuff, but it’s not quite same as A/C. It’s just blowing hot air around,” said Staalman.

Staalman says when he tried to change the thermostat, nothing happened.

“I had it set to a temperature. It wasn’t getting cold,” Staalman said, “I heard it blowing. It was going, but it wasn’t cooling the house down at all.”

Refined Heating and Cooling, LLC., of Greenville, repairman Ernie Ramos says he has been seeing similar problems all month long.

“[We’re] swamped; busy as we can be, for sure,” said Ramos.

Romas says issues with capacitors and clogged drain lines are common. Although, many of these problems can be prevented. He offers some tips.

“Set a temperature on your thermostat and leave it. Try not to adjust it too much. Just pick a temperature you feel comfortable with, and just let it ride, essentially,” said Ramos, “Another thing is, make sure your filters are getting changed.”

Additionally, Ramos says you should be getting your system checked annually, because waiting until it stops working, when temperatures are in the 90s, will only add you to the list of growing customers with the same problem. And you may end up waiting, for days, in the heat.

“It’s like going to the doctor and getting a check up on your body,” said Ramos, “The same thing with your system; you’re basically checking every aspect of it—making sure everything’s operating like it’s designed to.”

To save money on your bill, Ramos says cleaning your condenser coil can help.

Staalman says these repairs can be expensive. He’s happy it was just the capacitor this time. So, after some Facebook suggestions, he fixed it himself.

Ramos says anything beyond a filter change or capacitor replacement, please call a professional.

“I don’t know if there is a whole lot I can do preventatively, except maybe have someone come out, take a look at it, make sure everything is running well, but, on the other hand, I hate to spend 70 dollars to have someone come out, and look at it, and go, ‘Oh, it’s working great,’” Staalman said.

If you have to replace your air handler, Ramos says to get multiple bids before you buy. And check the reviews.

