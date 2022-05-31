Man shot during altercation at apartment complex in Anderson dies, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is investigating after one person died in a shooting at an apartment complex overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., Anderson Police Department and EMS responded to an apartment complex on Double Oak Court and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot to the abdomen, according to the coroner. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the AnMed Health.

We’re told the victim, later identified as Cormyus Kyree Dennis, died from his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital and was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m.

The coroner said the preliminary investigation indicates Dennis was shot during an altercation at the apartment complex.

This death has been ruled as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing by Anderson PD and the Coroner’s Office.

