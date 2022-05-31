Advertisement

3 people shot, seriously injured outside University City gas station

The incident occurred sometime around 3:30 p.m. outside Circle K at 7747 N. Tryon Street on Tuesday.
Circle K shooting , 3 injured on May 31
Circle K shooting , 3 injured on May 31(Jess Denton WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are seriously injured after a shooting in University City, Medic says.

The incident occurred sometime around 3:30 p.m. outside a Circle K gas station at 7747 N. Tryon Street on Tuesday. The gas station is across the street from a Walmart.

Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping

Medic says three victims were shot and all transported to Atrium CMC. One person has life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

CMPD says two males and one female were in a vehicle when an altercation occurred with a suspect in another vehicle. They are still looking for that vehicle and suspect.

More information will be provided when available. Please call CMPD and Crime Stoppers with any information.

