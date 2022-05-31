Memorial Day ceremony held in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Memorial Day, veterans, their families, and community members gathered at County Square in Greenville to pay their respects.

“Today means a great deal to me,” said First Vice Commander for American Legion Post 3 Robert Lyles.

“We’re glad to see the veteran community and their families come out to memorialize their veterans and to honor their service they have for our nation,” added Greenville County Veteran Affairs Director Alan Dabney.

This is not only a day to remember those who died in battle serving this country, but to also remember veterans who have since passed on.

For Lyles, he thinks of his dad Joe Allen Lyles Sr.

“My father gave 27 years of life for this country,” he said.

Many who came to the Veterans Memorial in Greenville share similar stories.

“We’re here as one. Not as you see many, but we’re all here as one united,” said Lyles.

United from generations who served in wars decades ago to those who are thinking about serving soon.

Kollin Draper wanted to honor those who came before him, including in his own family.

Draper is in the Young Marines, a youth education and service program for boys and girls.

The high school student is thinking about going into the Navy in the future, he says to make a difference.

“The different things that people have gone through to hear veterans talk about their stories. Just to be able to listen is a big deal that people need the understand, that the youth needs to know about the past so the past doesn’t come into the future,” he explained.

The ceremony included speakers, music, and a color guard presentation.

