‘Multiple people’ injured in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says “multiple people” were injured in a downtown shooting Monday night.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the area of America and South Streets around 11:40 p.m. Monday night for gunshots.

Multiple people were struck by the gunfire and were being treated at area hospitals, Wolfsen said.

The exact number of people and the extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

A responding Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries but was in the process of being treated and released from the hospital, Wolfsen said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says, deputies assisted Charleston Police with the response and several deputies were assigned to “crowd control efforts.”

Knapp says two deputies were assaulted by members of the crowd.

One deputy was struck in the face and was treated for facial injuries, while another was knocked to the ground by a member of the crowd and suffered cuts to the head and arm, Knapp said.

Two members of the crowd responsible for the injuries to the deputies were arrested, Knapp said.

Authorities say South Street from Nassau Street to Drake Street and America Street from Reid Street to Mary Street will remain closed as investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

