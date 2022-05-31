Advertisement

One person found dead following explosion at North Carolina motel

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department said officers responded to an explosion at the Apple Blossom motel on Monday night.

Officers said they responded with firefighters to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2022. Crews extinguished the flames quickly, but the blast significantly damaged the motel.

After the fire was out, one person was found dead inside the room.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but officers are working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

