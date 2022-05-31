Police warn of scammer targeting people renting out their home

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Lavonia Police Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting people who rent out their homes using services such as Airbnb or VRBO.

Officers explained that the scammer first reaches out to the victim through the app and expresses their interest in renting. The scammer then explains that their business can’t pay through the app but will send a check through the mail.

Officers said while the check is in the mail, the scammer will reach out to tell the victim that they accidentally wrote a higher amount on the check and ask them to send back the difference once they deposit it.

The victim then picks up the check, deposits it and sends the scammer the amount they overpaid. The victim later finds out that the check was fraudulent and that the money they sent the scammer is gone.

Officers warned people to never send money, checks, or gift cards to someone they don’t know. They added that people should contact their local Post Office or police if they suspect mail fraud.

