Purple paint to substitute for no-trespassing signs in SC

No-trespassing paint marker
No-trespassing paint marker(South Carolina Forestry Commission)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster signed a law that allows South Carolina residents to use a purple paint stripe to replace no-trespassing signs, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC).

The SCFC said of using traditional “no trespassing” signs, which can be removed or destroyed by weather, we’re told landowners can mark boundaries with clearly visible purple-painted markings.

We’re told the purple stipe should be at least eight inches long and two inches wide. The bottom of the purple stripe should be between three feet and six feet from the ground.

These marks must be affixed to immovable, permanent objects that are not more than one hundred yards apart and readily visible to any person approaching the property, according to bill H3291.

The law says violation of the no-trespassing signs or paint markers “is a misdemeanor and must be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars or by imprisonment, not more than thirty days”.

