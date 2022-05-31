Retired K-9 passes away after serving Upstate Sheriff’s Office for nearly 9 years

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 BRUNO recently passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 13.

Deputies said BRUNO served as a patrol K-9 from September 1, 2011, to March 1, 2020.

According to deputies, BRUNO specialized in tracking, apprehension, and drug detection. They added that he helped catch multiple suspects and got pounds of illegal drugs off the streets.

Since his retirement, BRUNO has enjoyed being a family pet.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.