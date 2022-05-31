SCDNR officials responding to drowning call at Upstate park

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed they are responding to a drowning call at Irving Pitts Memorial Park in Ware Shoals.

DNR officials said they are just heading to the scene now, so details are limited. We will update this story as we learn more.

Just yesterday, the Coroner’s Office confirmed that a man died following a reported drowning at this same park.

