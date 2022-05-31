Advertisement

SCDNR officials responding to drowning call at Upstate park

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed they are responding to a drowning call at Irving Pitts Memorial Park in Ware Shoals.

DNR officials said they are just heading to the scene now, so details are limited. We will update this story as we learn more.

Just yesterday, the Coroner’s Office confirmed that a man died following a reported drowning at this same park.

PREVIOUSLY: Man dies following reported drowning at Upstate park, Coroner confirms (foxcarolina.com)

