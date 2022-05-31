Upstate family looking to purchase life-changing service dog for autistic daughter

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “She’s taught me a lot of patience,” Rachel Jeffries said of her 4-year-old daughter Daphne. “She’s taught me my love is unconditional. She’s taught me to appreciate the small things.”

Rachel told FOX Carolina she’d do anything for her daughter.

“She definitely has some challenges that other kids don’t have,” she said.

Daphne was diagnosed with Autism at age 3. She’s currently nonverbal, and suffers from severe anxiety attacks that her mom says can be hard to break.

“It’s especially difficult for her, because she can’t communicate with us and let know exactly what’s going on, you know?” Rachel said.

After a lot of research, Rachel says she came across The Service Dog Institute in Fountain Inn, and founder Melissa Yetter.

AFTER A LOT OF RESEARCH, RACHEL SAYS SHE CAME ACROSS THE SERVICE DOG INSTITUTE IN FOUNTAIN INN, AND FOUNDER MELISSA YETTER.

“We customize every dog for the needs of the person,” Yetter explained.

Yetter’s nonprofit, which she started because her own son had autism, has been operating since 2010, and in that time supplied 120 custom dogs to families in the Carolinas and Georgia.

“We want dogs that are friendly and allow families to tell their stories. And provide education,” Yetter told FOX Carolina.

Yetter’s process is unique but effective. Using highly specialized trainers, they handpick their dogs and get them to excel in specific tasks.

In Daphne’s case, Yetter says her dog will specialize in something called “tethering,” where they can act an an anchor to keep her in one place, and be an extra set of watchful eyes.

“She wants to have that tactile element,” Yetter said. “And that’s important for her, for her behaviors, to calm her.”

“We’re looking for a dog that can help her not run out into the street. That can help her realize she needs to stay close to mom and dad,” Rachel said “It would mean so much to us.”

Rachel says the family has already raised more than $6,000, but are still looking to raise about about twice that for their dog. She’s asking for help from the community, but not just for herself and her family.

“Anything additional would just go to them,” Rachel said, talking about the Service Dog Institute. “And it would help the next family.”

“I know there’s a lot of families with autistic children in the Upstate,” she added, “and I’m not sure if they’re aware these services exist So I just want to spread the word, and maybe help my daughter in the process.”

The Service Dog Institute is helping the Jeffries family raise money. If you want to donate to the 501c3-certified nonprofit, you can send them a check.

You can also visit their website: https://theservicedoginstitute.org. They do their charitable contributions through PayPal--under the “charity giving category.

For either method, all you have to do is include Daphne’s name in your memo.

Finally, the family is also running a GoFundMe:

http://gofundme.com/dogfordaphne

They say any contributions you are willing to give are a blessing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.