Upstate middle schooler competes in National Spelling Bee

Echo Brock, 14, from Wellford S.C., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday,...
Echo Brock, 14, from Wellford S.C., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Echo Brock took the stage Tuesday to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The eighth-grader from Boiling Springs Middle School was one of 234 students to make it to the competition in Washington, D.C.

Brock spelled “secant” correctly and correctly defined “quince” (an acidic yellow fruit) but was eliminated while trying to spell “lovage.”

Don’t know what lovage means? You’re not alone. We looked it up and it’s a plant in the same family as parsley that is used to make medicine.

Before winning the regional spelling bee this year, Brock competed in three prior school spelling bees. She loves birdwatching and wants to be a taxidermist.

Congratulations to Echo Brock on representing the Upstate in the National Spelling Bee!

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spartanburg 8th grader heading to National Spelling Bee

