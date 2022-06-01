39 suspects charged in Spartanburg County drug roundup

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced more than three dozen suspects are charged after a drug roundup.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 17 of 39 suspects charged in the roundup have been arrested.

Suspects were charged for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, crack, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and pills.

Below are mugshots released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office of suspects charged in the roundup:

