Advertisement

39 suspects charged in Spartanburg County drug roundup

drug conspiracy arrest
drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced more than three dozen suspects are charged after a drug roundup.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 17 of 39 suspects charged in the roundup have been arrested.

Suspects were charged for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, crack, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and pills.

Below are mugshots released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office of suspects charged in the roundup:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gloria Satterfield and Alex Murdaugh
Court filing: Alex Murdaugh admits he owes housekeeper’s sons $4.3M
Fire at Golden Corral in Anderson prompts evacuations.
Upstate restaurant evacuated after fire
Alex Murdaugh admits to stealing millions.
Alex Murdaugh admits to stealing millions from housekeeper's sons
Grace Johnson, 16
Police searching for runaway teen in Forest City
NEXTGEN TV is a free, over-the-air service available to viewers with an antenna in most major...
FOX Carolina upgrades signal to ‘Next Generation’ of TV