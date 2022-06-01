Asheville Police investigating pedestrian hit while cross road

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said it is investigating after a pedestrian was killed while cross the road in southwest Asheville Tuesday night.

Abelino Geovany Toc Hernandez, 37, was crossing the road near the 1100 block of Brevard Road around 10:36 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevy Impala, according to police. Hernandez was transported to Mission Hospital where he passed away from injuries.

We’re told Brevard Road was temporarily blocked in both directions in the area as officers worked the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the police department at 828-252-1110.

